5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 9, 2022

1) New Orleans (36-44) will play a pair of games on national television this weekend to wrap up the regular season, facing Memphis (55-25) today at 5 p.m. on Bally Sports, NBA TV and 100.3 FM. Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. home game vs. Golden State is a TNT exclusive on the TV side. Read our Behind the Numbers preview of Saturday’s matchup.

2) Read Friday’s injury report ahead of Pelicans-Grizzlies.



3) Check out photos as the Pelicans embarked on their quick road trip to Memphis. Peruse the best from Pelicans social media last week.

4) The ninth-place Pelicans only need one win (or one San Antonio loss) this weekend to clinch the No. 9 seed and stay home Wednesday for a play-in matchup against the Spurs. San Antonio (34-46) hosts Golden State tonight at 7:30, followed by a Sunday 8:30 road game at Dallas.

5) In Friday’s practice report, read about the bench making a difference in recent wins. Also on Friday, Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers joined the Pelicans Podcast to discuss several topics.