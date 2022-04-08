5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 8, 2022

1) New Orleans bolstered their play-in standing Thursday night with a 127-94 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. This victory now puts them two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs after the Spurs 127-121 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2) Speaking of the play-in tournament, New Orleans (36-44) is assured of facing San Antonio (34-46) in the 9-10 matchup next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central. What’s not settled yet is which team will host what will be an elimination game. Here’s the remaining daily schedule for the two teams going into the weekend (the Spurs own the tiebreaker, so a deadlock in the standings would put the 9-10 game in the AT&T Center):

Friday

No relevant games

Saturday

New Orleans at Memphis, 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Sunday

Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 (TNT)

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

3) CJ McCollum has teamed up with the Social Change Fund United to launch their newest Push For Change initiative during the team's final slate of games. From April 4 - 11, McCollum will donate $33 to SCFU for every point he scores during that stretch. Funds raised through this effort will provide much needed support to local leaders and communities in New Orleans area as well as nationwide.

4) Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green spoke to the media after Thursday's victory against the Trail Blazers. See what he had to say along with Pelicans forward Herbert Jones and center Willy Hernangómez.

5) New Orleans will hit the road on Satruday for a visiting matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at 5 p.m. Central. Then on Sunday the team's home and regular season finale will take place on Sunday vs. Golden State at 8:30 p.m. Central and will be televised nationally by TNT. Tickets for Sunday's game are still available and can be purchased here.