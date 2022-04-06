5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 6, 2022

1) For the first time since 2018, the NBA season in New Orleans will extend beyond the regular campaign, with the Pelicans clinching a postseason berth and Western Conference play-in spot late Tuesday on the West Coast, by virtue of a 123-109 win at Sacramento.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Jaxson Hayes, Devonte’ Graham and Willy Hernangomez.



3) The Pelicans’ opponent in the opening round of the West play-in tournament has been determined, but location and date is still uncertain. Currently ninth place, New Orleans (35-44) will face current No. 10 San Antonio (34-45) on Tuesday, April 12, or Wednesday, April 13. The No. 9 seed will host the game; the Spurs hold the tiebreaking advantage on the Pelicans based on a 3-1 season-series win, so the Pelicans must finish with at least one more victory through 82 games to remain ninth.

4) New Orleans is off today from games or practice, but is traveling back to Louisiana from California this morning and afternoon. Next up is a Thursday home game vs. Portland at 7 p.m., while San Antonio visits Minnesota at the same time.

5) Read this week’s “24 Seconds” Q&A with rookie Herbert Jones.