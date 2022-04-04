5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 4, 2022

1) A very timely three-game winning streak for New Orleans (34-44) – which sandwiched two victories over the Lakers around one at Portland – came to an end Sunday with a 119-100 defeat at the LA Clippers.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr.



3) Week 25 of the NBA schedule is the final one of the regular season. New Orleans wraps up a four-game trip Tuesday at Sacramento, followed by a Thursday home game vs. Portland. The NBA has announced tip-off times for all games on the weekend: Saturday’s game in Memphis will be at 5 p.m.; Sunday’s home finale vs. Golden State is at 8:30 p.m.

4) The ninth-place Pelicans have a magic number of one to reach the Western Conference play-in tournament, only needing any win or any Lakers (31-47) loss to qualify. The Lakers’ Week 25 slate features Tuesday and Thursday games at Phoenix and Golden State, followed by a Friday home back-to-back vs. Oklahoma City. The Lakers’ 82nd game is Sunday in Denver.

5) If/when New Orleans seals a trip to the postseason, the next imminent goal will be to try to cement a home game in the 9-10 matchup by remaining in ninth place. Right now No. 10 San Antonio (33-45) is one game behind the Pelicans; the Spurs also own the tiebreaker based on a 3-1 season-series advantage. San Antonio’s Week 25 schedule is a difficult one, comprised entirely of West teams headed to the postseason. The Spurs are at Denver and at Minnesota on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before heading to Texas on the weekend. They host Golden State on Saturday, followed by a Sunday season finale at Dallas.