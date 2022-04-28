5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 28, 2022

1) Once again, there will be 18,000-plus fans sporting red in the Smoothie King Center this evening. New Orleans hosts Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. for Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series, with the Suns leading 3-2.

2) Watch a hype video for Game 6.



3) The Pelicans are familiar with having to win a game to keep their 2021-22 season going.



4) A victory Thursday would force a Game 7 at Phoenix on Saturday. Tip-off of that elimination game would be at 7:30 p.m. Central or an hour later at 8:30, depending on the outcome of two other Game 6s (Philadelphia-Toronto, Dallas-Utah) taking place Thursday and whether those series also require a seventh game.

5) Wednesday was a travel day for the Pelicans with no practice or media availability, as they returned to Louisiana from Arizona. With the series playing games every other day this week and the clubs required to travel across two time zones in between each contest, practice time is scarce.