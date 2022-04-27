5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 27, 2022

1) A series-long trend of a different team winning every other game continued Tuesday, with Phoenix prevailing 112-97 in Game 5, taking a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first round. The Suns also were up 1-0 and 2-1 before the Pelicans answered with a victory.



2) Game 6 of the series gained an official tip-off time last night, as a result of a series ending in the East playoffs. The Smoothie King Center will be the venue Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as New Orleans tries to force a seventh game Saturday in Arizona.



3) Watch postgame video interviews after Game 5 from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas.



4) Check out action photos from Game 5.



5) Wednesday will be a travel day for the Pelicans as they return to Louisiana from Arizona, with no media availability.