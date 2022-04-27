Pelicans 5 Things to Know presented by Take5 Oil Change

5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 27, 2022

Posted: Apr 27, 2022

1)      A series-long trend of a different team winning every other game continued Tuesday, with Phoenix prevailing 112-97 in Game 5, taking a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first round. The Suns also were up 1-0 and 2-1 before the Pelicans answered with a victory.

2)      Game 6 of the series gained an official tip-off time last night, as a result of a series ending in the East playoffs. The Smoothie King Center will be the venue Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as New Orleans tries to force a seventh game Saturday in Arizona.

3)      Watch postgame video interviews after Game 5 from Willie Green, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas.

4)      Check out action photos from Game 5.

5)      Wednesday will be a travel day for the Pelicans as they return to Louisiana from Arizona, with no media availability.

Tags
Ingram, Brandon, McCollum, CJ, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie, Pelicans

Related Content

Ingram, Brandon

McCollum, CJ

Valanciunas, Jonas

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter