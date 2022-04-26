5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 26, 2022

1) Tied 2-2 in a Western Conference first-round playoff series, New Orleans will visit Phoenix for Game 5 tonight at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM will begin at 8 with hour-long shows to get you ready for Pelicans-Suns. Watch a video as the team departed for Arizona on Monday. The game will also be televised nationally by TNT.

2) Check out Monday’s injury report. FYI, Thursday’s Game 6 in the Smoothie King Center will be at 6:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., depending on the result of Tuesday’s Game 5 between Atlanta and Miami. If the Hawks pull off the road upset tonight, that will bump Thursday’s Suns-Pelicans game to 8:30. If the Heat win and end that East first-round series, Thursday’s game in The Blender will be at 6:30.

3) Brandon Ingram has been one of the league’s best players during the opening round of the playoffs. Read about Ingram’s stellar play.



4) New Orleans is leaning more on rookies than any NBA team during these playoffs, with three players ranking among the league’s top four in total minutes through the weekend.



5) Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, with guest Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com.

