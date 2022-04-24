5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 24, 2022

1) New Orleans has an opportunity to tie up its Western Conference first-round series vs. top-seeded Phoenix (leads 2-1) on Sunday, when it hosts Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. Central in the Smoothie King Center. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 7:30. Nationally, the game will be broadcast live on TV by TNT.

2) The Pelicans have already faced a series deficit, but responded extremely well in Game 2.



3) Every possession matters in the playoffs. Read Saturday’s practice report, focusing on New Orleans’ need to improve its turnover margin.



4) Watch Saturday post-practice video interviews with Jose Alvarado and Devonte’ Graham.



5) Check out a time-lapse video of fans filling up the Smoothie King Center for Game 3.