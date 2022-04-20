5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 20, 2022

1) Relying on a large cast of heroes, eighth-seeded New Orleans registered one of the most memorable road playoff victories in franchise history Tuesday, knocking off No. 1 Phoenix by a 125-114 margin, evening a West first-round series at 1-1.



2) Watch behind-the-scenes video from the happy postgame locker room, as well as Willie Green’s postgame speech.



3) Watch postgame interviews with Green, Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas. Ingram went for 37, 11 and 9 against the Suns.



4) Check out action photos from Game 2. There was a lot of action.



5) The Pelicans will travel back to Louisiana today, then practice Thursday. Multiple players commented after Game 2 that they can’t wait to see the Smoothie King Center on Friday. Game 3 in “the crib” – as McCollum lovingly referred to it Tuesday – is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.