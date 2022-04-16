5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 16, 2022

1) You may be just starting to move around on this beautiful Saturday morning, after there were plenty of reasons to celebrate very late Friday. New Orleans used a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Clippers 105-101 and advance to the NBA playoffs.



2) Speaking of celebrating, check out photos from the New Orleans visiting locker room after the play-in tournament victory.



3) Watch a video from the postgame scene, including a joyous Willie Green.



4) Watch postgame video interviews with Green, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Trey Murphy III.



5) Playoff basketball is here this weekend around the NBA, tipping off in a couple hours from Dallas. For New Orleans, Game 1 of its first-round series against top-seeded Phoenix is Sunday at 8 p.m. Central. We’ll have more details and specific broadcast information tomorrow.