5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 15, 2022

1) Seeking a return to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018, ninth-seeded New Orleans visits the eighth-seeded LA Clippers at 9 p.m. Central. The winner advances to meet No. 1 Phoenix in the Western Conference quarterfinals, starting Sunday evening in Arizona. Check out photos as the Pelicans departed Thursday for California.

2) Friday’s game will be broadcast exclusively by TNT on the TV side. There is no television pregame coverage, but ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM has you covered starting at 8 p.m. Daniel Sallerson and Erin Summers are hosting an hour-long pregame show that will emanate from the team’s official watch party at Tracey’s (2604 Magazine Street), featuring special guests and giveaways for fans. On the game call will be Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier and Summers.

3) Read Pelicans.com’s preview of Pelicans-Clippers, detailing all of the player matchups. On Friday's Pelicans Podcast available later this afternoon, Clippers radio broadcaster Noah Eagle will help us preview the game.



4) Read the fourth article in our 2022 postseason profile series, this time on the impact of CJ McCollum.



5) In case you missed it, watch a video from the victorious Wednesday postgame locker room.