5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 13, 2022

1) Following a Tuesday featuring two competitive NBA play-in games – capped by a raucous atmosphere in Minnesota – the city of New Orleans looks forward to the same kind of environment Wednesday, when the Pelicans host San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. It's an elimination game between 9 and 10 seeds, with the loser's season coming to an end. The game will be broadcast on TV by ESPN, with 100.3 FM starting its radio coverage at 7:30. For a review of those details and what fans can look forward to tonight in the Smoothie King Center and during pregame, watch Erin Summers’ report.



2) The winner of Spurs-Pelicans will advance to a Friday game in Los Angeles against the eighth-seeded Clippers at 9 p.m. Central. At stake Friday will be the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed and a first-round, best-of-seven playoff matchup against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns (Game 1 of that quarterfinal series is scheduled for Sunday evening).

3) Read the second profile in our Pelicans 2022 postseason series, chronicling the national media’s praise and affinity for Herbert Jones.



4) The best news from Tuesday’s practice was that forward Brandon Ingram told reporters he will play against the Spurs, after he missed the final three games of the regular season. Read our practice report. He is officially listed as probable on the injury report.



5) Watch a series of videos from Tuesday practice, including teammates singing “Happy Birthday” to 24-year-old Jose Alvarado. Also check out interviews with Ingram, Willie Green and CJ McCollum.