5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 11, 2022

1) Ninth-seeded New Orleans will play its most important game in at least four years Wednesday, hosting San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. in a Western Conference play-in matchup. The game will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN television and ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM. Wednesday’s winner will advance to a Friday meeting on the road against the loser of Tuesday’s Clippers-Minnesota play-in game.

3) Following a back-to-back, the Pelicans are off Monday but will practice Tuesday afternoon in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. If they prevail Wednesday, they’ll practice here Thursday and travel to either Los Angeles or Minneapolis.

4) New Orleans wrapped up the regular season with a 36-46 record after losing Sunday to Golden State.



