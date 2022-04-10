5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 10, 2022

1) For the first time since May 6, 2018, New Orleans will host an NBA postseason game Wednesday, when the ninth-seeded Pelicans are in the Smoothie King Center at 8:30 p.m. against No. 10 San Antonio, for a Western Conference play-in tournament opener. That matchup will be broadcast nationally by ESPN, as well as locally by ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM.

2) The Wednesday home game was clinched Saturday, despite New Orleans’ one-sided loss at Memphis, because San Antonio lost a home game to Golden State. The Pelicans are 36-45, two games in front of the 34-47 Spurs.



3) New Orleans wraps up its regular season with Game 82 tonight at 8:30, hosting Golden State. Tickets are available here; each fan will receive a free T-shirt for the home finale. TNT has exclusive TV coverage.

4) Check out a hype video for Warriors-Pelicans.



5) For a long segment of the season, it seemed likely that Sunday’s game might have West seeding consequences for New Orleans, but perhaps not for Golden State near the top of the conference standings. However, the opposite is the case. The Pelicans are locked in as a No. 9 seed, while the Warriors (52-29) can still finish third or fourth. They are one game ahead of Dallas (51-30), which hosts San Antonio tonight, also at 8:30. Elsewhere in the West, the fifth and sixth seeds are still up for grabs, with Utah (48-33) just needing a win at Portland to gain the No. 5 spot. If the Jazz lose, the door would be open for Denver (48-33) to move up by beating the Lakers.