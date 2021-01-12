24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Steven Adams

One of the NBA’s funniest interviewees, New Orleans center Steven Adams did not disappoint when he was recently asked a range of questions about food, traditions and movies. The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder provided insight on his native country of New Zealand, before coming up with a creative – and rather challenging – selection for the person he’d like to see try to depict him in a film about his life:

Pelicans.com: Which New Orleans dish or restaurants are you looking forward to trying now that you live here?

Adams: Well, I had heard the food is amazing. I’ve been here numerous times (as a visiting player) and I can confirm that it is. [smiles] There is not one particular restaurant I’m looking forward to, just because I don’t know them. It’s also a bit different searching online compared to what locals say. I’m going to do a little bit of research around the team and people that have lived here and go from there. It should be good, though.

Pelicans.com: What type of food is New Zealand known for? If someone is visiting New Zealand, what should they absolutely eat?

Adams: We are heavily influenced by the United Kingdom, so we have all of the bangers and mash, stuff like that. On the indigenous side – it is multicultural over there – we have what is known as an umu. You get a big basket of food, dig a hole, throw some hot irons in there, cover it all up with dirt and lock it in, and it steams and bakes the food. It is brilliant. It tastes really good.

Pelicans.com: Are there any New Zealand traditions that we could benefit from adopting here in New Orleans?

Adams: There are the obvious ones, like the haka (a traditional dance in New Zealand), which most Americans ask me to teach them. [laughs] Or most of the players anyway ask me to teach them. But this place is good how it is. You’re good. You don’t need any more stuff. [laughs]

Pelicans.com: Are you a pro at doing the haka?

Adams: I wouldn’t say a pro, but in New Zealand, you are taught it at a very young age. We have the national haka or whatever. It’s not called that, but it’s the one that everyone knows. You’re taught that at school. And most schools have their own haka. I’m not pro (at haka), but I’m a pro (at being a) New Zealander, if that makes any sense.

Pelicans.com: If you had to make one of your current teammates a roommate, which one would it be?

Adams: Probably Willy Hernangomez. That’s only because I’ve spent more time with him than anyone else. And he’s just a funny dude.

Pelicans.com: What’s your favorite movie?

Adams: Probably Nacho Libre. I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but it’s a really underrated movie. Any scene from that is 10 out of 10.

Pelicans.com: Favorite TV show of all time?

Adams: Rick and Morty. It’s a good laugh. And you can repeat episodes, without it getting too boring. It’s about a genius who time travels and there is a bunch of nerdy stuff in it. It’s a really weird, nerdy cartoon. It’s brilliant.

Pelicans.com: If you had to pick an actor to play you in a movie, who would it be?

Adams: Probably Selena Gomez. [smiles] Because we look alike. Nah, that’s offensive to her (to make that looks comparison). I’m just joking. I think it would be funny, though, to see if she has that kind of range as an actor. If she can pull that off, wow… [laughs]