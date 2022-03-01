24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Pelicans uniform number selections, part 2

Earlier in the 2021-22 season, Pelicans.com detailed how players on the New Orleans roster chose their uniform numbers, but it was not a complete list. After the recent multi-player trade with Portland, here are the members of the Pelicans not covered in the previous edition:

Pelicans.com: How did you choose your current New Orleans uniform number?

CJ McCollum (3): “I’ve had it since I was a kid. My brother wore 3, Allen Iverson wore 3, and I was very small (as a young basketball player), so it was one of the smaller numbers that fit me better. I just liked the way it looked.”

Jose Alvarado (15): “Freshman year of high school, I wanted No. 3, but they didn’t have it available, so I took 15, and then I won the whole thing, the freshman championship game. The next year I went to varsity and an older guy had 15, so I had to change to 10. (In New Orleans my first preference) was 10, but Jaxson (Hayes) has 10. So I went with 15, and hopefully it (ultimately) ends the same, with a championship. [smiles] I wore 10 in college.”

Tony Snell (21): “Twenty-one has been number since Day 1 when I started playing (on organized teams). I really fell in love with basketball playing the game of ‘21’ in Los Angeles. It’s more than a number to me.”

Larry Nance Jr. (22): Nance tweeted last week, “Can’t wait to wear No. 22 again. No other number felt quite right.” His father wore 22 throughout his NBA career, including with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who retired Larry Sr.’s jersey, which hangs in the rafters at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.