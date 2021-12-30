24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Pelicans uniform number selections

In a special edition of the weekly “24 Seconds” Q&A presented by Ibotta, Pelicans.com closes out the 2021 calendar year by catching up with New Orleans players, finding out how they chose their current uniform numbers. Since this is not a complete list, we’ll try to find out the rest of the roster’s preferences in the near future, including those of a few recent additions:

Pelicans.com: How did you choose your current New Orleans uniform number?

SINGLE DIGITS

Didi Louzada (0): I chose it because I’m a big fan of (Russell) Westbrook. I always watched him play.

Zion Williamson (1): I wore it when I went to college at Duke, and the people in New Orleans thought I should stick with No. 1, so I stuck with it.

Josh Hart (3): It’s for the Holy Trinity – the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Also, I’m the third child of my family and my favorite player was Dwyane Wade. So I guess that’s also three reasons.

Devonte’ Graham (4): That’s when I started playing basketball. I was 4 years old. It’s been with me and I try to keep that number everywhere I go.

Herbert Jones (5): My brother wore it back in high school.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6): I noticed the number 6 just coming up in everything in my life. (After wearing 0 in 2019-20), toward the end of my rookie year, I just wanted to change going into the next year. Something different. I didn’t really feel like myself. I wanted to let go of the struggle I went through and to embark on something new and embrace that. Six for me is who I am in a number.

Naji Marshall (8): My (preferred) number is 13, but Kira Lewis got that. So 8 is the next-best number (that was available).

Willy Hernangomez (9): My family is the most important thing for me. My parents, both of them were players. My dad wore No. 9, my mom wore No. 14. When I signed with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram had No. 14, so I had to choose No. 9.

DOUBLE DIGITS

Jaxson Hayes (10): When I went to Texas, I wanted to be No. 15, but that jersey number was retired, so I switched to 10. When I got to the Pelicans, I was going to switch back to 15, but Frank Jackson was using it, so I just stuck with 10.

Kira Lewis Jr. (13): It was the number where I got drafted. Once they said 13 was (available), it just felt right.

Brandon Ingram (14): It was the closest thing to 13, and I actually didn’t realize that I could get 13 (in New Orleans until the last minute. I tried to change it (back to 13, but it was too late), because that was originally my number in high school. I tried to get 13 in college also, but someone else had it already. Thirteen was my brother’s number. I ended up with 14 (at Duke) because it was the closest number to 13.

Jonas Valanciunas (17): I started playing professionally when I was 17 years old. I remember the guys asking which number I’m going to be. I just picked 17. It’s not really that common and looks unique, so I picked it.

Trey Murphy III (25): My father wore 25 at East Carolina when he played, so that’s the number I’ve been wearing almost my entire life.

Tomas Satoransky (31): Back in Europe I used to wear No. 13, but when I got drafted by the Wizards and I moved to the United States, 13 was already selected by Marcin Gortat. So I just switched the numbers. I’m not really into numbers that much, but I’m glad to know no one (in the NBA) wears 31, so it’s not a problem when I change teams to keep that number.

Garrett Temple (41): My dad wore 41 at LSU. He integrated the basketball program in 1970. I wore it in high school, and my older brother wore it in college as well. I was No. 17 a lot of my years in the NBA, but I’m going back to 41 this year.