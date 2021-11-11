24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Pelicans shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Early in his third NBA season, New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an every-game starter for the first time in his pro career. The Toronto-area native developed a love for hoops at an early age, with his uncle filling an instrumental role in his basketball development.

Alexander-Walker, whose first cousin is Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is this week’s guest in Pelicans.com’s “24 Seconds” Q&A, presented by Ibotta:

Pelicans.com: When did you first realize you loved to play basketball?

Alexander-Walker: For as long as I can remember. I can’t even tell you when, because it’s been so long.

Pelicans.com: It seems like analytics have become a bigger part of the NBA with each passing season. How much do you pay attention to some of the numbers in terms of your game?

Alexander-Walker: There is a fine line between knowing your game and knowing analytics. For example, no matter what the stats say on what the league average (percentage) is for stepback threes, you’re not going to tell James Harden to not take them based on the numbers. I know myself, based on the analytics, I know what I can improve on from some games. Everything is based on the circumstance. You definitely pay attention to numbers, but you have to take them with a grain of salt.

Pelicans.com: What do you take from those shooting numbers, when they are applied to your stats?

Alexander-Walker: You definitely want to be efficient. The numbers usually don’t lie, so if you’re not shooting well in a circumstance, it’s going to show.

Pelicans.com: What was the most interesting thing you did away from basketball this offseason?

Alexander-Walker: Seeing (hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter and producer) Future in the studio. To see someone in their craft, I think that was cool. It was in Los Angeles. Also going home to see my family and representing my country (in Olympic men’s basketball qualifying).

Pelicans.com: How did that come together?

Alexander-Walker: I have a close friend (who made the connection). We were hanging out with him and my cousin, and he was like, do you want to go to the studio tonight? I said sure, why not. It turned out Future was there. It was a cool experience.