24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Naji Marshall on start of pro career

Nothing was a given for Naji Marshall when he entered the NBA as an undrafted rookie in late 2020, with New Orleans signing him to a two-way contract. However, after initially being sidelined by a Covid diagnosis at the start of the 2020-21 season, the Xavier (Ohio) product went to the G League bubble and flourished. He closed his rookie campaign in the New Orleans rotation, then helped lead the Pelicans’ 2021 summer league squad to a perfect mark in August. The 24-year-old discussed his career so far with Pelicans.com in this week’s Q&A article:

Pelicans.com: You had a great initial experience in summer league with Willie Green as your head coach for the undefeated team. How would you describe him as a coach?

Marshall: I would say perfectly a player's coach. Him being in the league himself, going through it, going through the ranks, and knowing what it takes to be the best and knowing what you’re thinking mentally, how your body’s feeling physically.

Pelicans.com: When you arrived here in 2020, did things click for you from the beginning? Or was there a moment where, all of a sudden, things were moving slower?

Marshall: I would definitely say once I started playing, after a few games in, it just started getting real slow for me. Just going out there and playing basketball, and just knowing how to get to open spots and rebound and stuff like that. So it became very, very much, I wouldn't say easy, but better to understand and I picked up on it a little bit more.

Pelicans.com: Was there a time when you were in high school and college, where your dream was the NBA? Did you always know that it was going to be a reality, or did you ever doubt it?

Marshall: I always wanted to be in the NBA. All my friends, I’ve asked them, “Remember I told you I’d be in the NBA?” I'd definitely say I always had aspirations to be in the NBA. And I think my aspirations led me to think that I always would be an NBA player. You know what I’m saying? For sure.

Pelicans.com: What has your interaction with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon been like?

Marshall: That’s my lady right there, I know that. I talk to T-Spoon every day about life, basketball, everything. She’s really a great woman, she’s a leader. She helps me in so many ways, and not just me but everybody who needs it. And she’s willing to do it, I think that’s what makes her different. A lot of people will help you if you need it, but she’s willing to go out her way to help you. So I love T-Spoon, that’s my lady right there. She’s just the GOAT for real. Hall of Fame, no cap.

Pelicans.com: Do you have any advice for the players who are on a two-way contract? Guys to whom you can say, “I’ve been in your shoes. You’ve got to keep your head down, do what you have to do.” Are you able to give those guys advice yet, or are they coming to you with that?

Marshall: Me being a second-year player, I haven’t had that much experience. But being a two-way, the two-way guys come in and look at me, and want to do what I did (by signing a full NBA contract). So (I tell them) “every time they present you an opportunity, make the best of it, and do what you do best, go out there and hoop. And then just control what you can control.”