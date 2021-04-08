24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Lonzo Ball

Based on his improvements at the three-point stripe and foul line, Lonzo Ball’s development was recently described by Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy as one of the NBA’s best individual stories. The point guard’s numbers tell the tale of a player who’s made major strides since coming to the Crescent City via trade in 2019, including knocking down eight three-pointers in a win at Houston on Sunday. The fourth-year pro is the subject of Pelicans.com’s weekly Q&A feature:

Pelicans.com: There has been a lot of discussion about the impact that Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson has made on you and Brandon Ingram. What has been behind the improvements you’ve made while working with him?

Ball: It’s a day-to-day grind. Fred has been with us since we got here, and he continues to stay with us in the gym and stay on us and just help us improve day in, day out. Shooting is just about mechanics and confidence at the end of the day. So, just having those two things and having him push us every day, has definitely helped.

Pelicans.com: Who’s stronger between Zion and Steven Adams?

Ball: That is a great question. I’m going to have to go with Steven. Zion is really strong, but Steven is freakishly strong as well. And, he’s also seven feet, so I’m going to go with Steve.

Pelicans.com: You can say yourself if you’d like, but which Pelican has the cleanest, best outfits?

Ball: That’s for sure Nickeil.

Pelicans.com: We’re told Steven Adams has a tremendous sense of humor. Can you confirm that?

Ball: He’s a very down-to-earth person. He’s really cool to be around, a fun guy. And it’s just crazy because he's the biggest dude, but he has this kindness about him. He’s just a good person to be around.

Pelicans.com: Was there a moment in time when you realized that you loved basketball, maybe more than any other sport, and that’s what you wanted to do?

Ball: For sure. I fell in love with the game right when I started playing at 6, but I think seventh grade is when I really started taking it serious and just focusing on that, and stopped playing everything else I was playing. Definitely being passionate is a big part of it.