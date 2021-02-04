Kira Lewis Jr.
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Kira Lewis Jr.

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 04, 2021

A couple months into his NBA career, Pelicans rookie point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is still just getting to know New Orleans – and citizens of the Crescent City could say the same from their perspective about the 19-year-old. The University of Alabama product sat down recently with Pelicans.com to discuss some of his background and interests in the latest weekly “24 Seconds” feature:

Pelicans.com: Who was your biggest mentor?

Lewis: My cousin. She played basketball, so I tried to do everything she did when she went to college. I pretty much followed her footsteps. She told me to work hard, be a good student, be a good person and just take care of your business.

Pelicans.com: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten?

Lewis: Stay in your lane, stay focused and always look ahead. Never look back.

Pelicans.com: How does it make you feel to know that there are little kids who see you as a role model?

Lewis: It feels good. It’s a responsibility that I’m glad I have. I know there are kids looking at me, so I just want to show them how to be respectful, be a hard-working person and always believe in your dreams, because they can come true.

Pelicans.com: What is something you’re really looking forward to in New Orleans?

Lewis: The food. I’m not a big seafood guy, but New Orleans has great seafood. I’m definitely looking forward to eating a lot of shrimp, fish, all that stuff. I’m pretty sure I’ll put on a little bit of pounds down here.

Pelicans.com: Which actor would you want to play you in a movie?

Lewis: I’ll say Michael B. Jordan. He’s already legendary, so I know he could play my role to the best of his abilities.

Pelicans.com: What are your favorite hobbies?

Lewis: I like to listen to music, preferably rap. I try to listen to some from back in the day and try to compare them to see which one is better. I think rapping now is better than back in the day.

Pelicans.com: If you could raid any teammate’s closet, whose would it be?

Lewis: Definitely Zion’s. He definitely will have something nice in there, or exclusive that no one else has.

