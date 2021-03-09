24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jaxon Markworth

You may not recognize his name, but if you saw the Feb. 25 pregame video from Fiserv Forum that went viral on the Internet, you might recognize his dance moves. Pelicans assistant equipment manager Jaxon Markworth was captured by the Bleacher Report show “Pregame Picks” before the team’s game in Milwaukee, shuffling out to the court, getting primed and ready for Pelicans-Bucks. During this break in the action of a hectic hoops season, the enthusiastic dancer joined Pelicans.com to break down exactly what happened and the fallout afterward:

Pelicans.com: Was that a one-time pregame dance for you, or something you do all the time before games?

Markworth: Well, it’s nothing like a routine or something. It’s not like every time I come out to the court I do a certain dance routine. [laughs] I will say that dancing is in my blood. It’s who I am. With all of the COVID stuff going on and having to quarantine, I can’t go out dancing right now. But once I hear a jam and I hear the music going, there is no stopping me! [smiles]

Pelicans.com: When you say dancing is in your blood, do you mean it’s in your family roots, or something you’ve always loved to do?

Markworth: I think it has something to do with where I grew up, in Las Vegas. It’s a very big dance town, with a lot of that electronic music, and that club vibe and scene there. There are a lot of live shows and performances. I mean, I was in a dance crew when I was in fourth grade! [laughs] It’s something I love to do. When the moment arises, I get to movin’.

Pelicans.com: The Bleacher Report show hosts mention something to the effect that you stopped dancing when you realized the camera was on you. True?

Markworth: No, definitely not. I was coming out of the tunnel to get a Sharpie from our assistant video coordinator, Nathan (Bubes). It’s important to note that the DJ in Milwaukee was playing bangers, so the vibe had been building up for a little bit. He was playing some 90s, rave-style stuff, (songs) like “Rhythm is a Dancer,” and “Rhythm of the Night.” So I had to bring out some moves. If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was staged, but it was really just an equipment guy coming out to get a Sharpie. [laughs]

Pelicans.com: What was the specific song playing and source of your inspiration?

Markworth: I believe it was “Rhythm is a Dancer.” [laughs]

Pelicans.com: So what’s been the reaction you’ve gotten from everyone, including Pelicans players?

Markworth: [laughs] Well, looking back on it from my perspective, as far as my dancing goes, it was a pretty average performance. It was freestyle, kind of goofing around. Initially when I saw the video I was like, man, I wish I could’ve done something better to showcase my moves! But the reaction from top to bottom, from coaches, players, training staff, was that I dance so often, it really wasn’t a surprise to anyone. A lot of people were like, “I’m glad you finally got caught (on camera)!” Zion dapped me up on the plane (the next day before a flight to San Antonio). The security guys were loving it and a couple other players. But mostly they were just saying to me, “Yeah, that’s you. We’re not surprised.”