24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Devonte’ Graham

Next week Devonte’ Graham will play another game in Charlotte’s NBA arena, but it will be for the first time as an opposing player. The point guard hails from North Carolina, so when he landed with the Charlotte Hornets as an early-second-round pick in 2018, it was a unique opportunity to play relative close to his hometown of Raleigh, N.C. The 27-year-old and four-year University of Kansas product discussed his basketball background and entry to the league with Pelicans.com:

Pelicans.com: When did you know that you had a chance to make it to the NBA, to play in the NBA?

Graham: I didn’t believe I had a chance until probably my sophomore year in college. I was just playing basketball, loving the game. At first, I was just happy to be at Kansas. I was supposed to be going to Appalachian State. Then I ended up going to Kansas, I was just happy to be there. Then I had a little breakout season my sophomore year at Kansas, then I really was like, OK man, I can really... I know I’m playing against (future) pros. So if I’m playing the way I'm playing, obviously I could be a pro.

Pelicans.com: When you got to the NBA, was there a moment where you said, OK, I’m in the NBA now?

Graham: I mean, it was literally the first game I played in. You could just feel that intensity, that pressure, the physicality, it was different. The pace of the game, different. You feel that from the jump, for sure.

Pelicans.com: Growing up in North Carolina, what’s high school basketball like there?

Graham: We call it the Hoop State. There’s a lot of people in North Carolina who (are great players) in high school. They might not have made it to the NBA or whatever, but back in the day they definitely were top in the state. It’s good competition. I went to a public school. We (played against) Word of God, where John Wall went to school. So it’s definitely good out there.

Pelicans.com: It’s the 75th anniversary of the NBA. Do you have an all-time starting five?

Graham: Yeah, I'm going to go with Kareem at the five. I got to have Michael Jordan at two-guard. At my one, I’m going Magic Johnson... I got a big lineup. At the three I'm going LeBron. At the four – do they have to be out of the league? If not, I’m going with Kevin Durant then. That's a lineup right there.

Pelicans.com: You talked about playing high school ball in North Carolina. Was it crazy then for you, playing three years for Charlotte? Being able to play in your home state, I'm sure ticket requests were crazy and stuff like that. What did it mean to you to get to play in the pros there?

Graham: It was definitely a blessing to be at home, two and a half hours away from family, friends, coming up every weekend and coming to the games, like you said, ticket requests were out the roof. I just had to start telling people like, nah, I can’t get 30 tickets to this game, and 40 tickets to this game. But it was definitely a blessing, just to be that close to family, (after) being so far away in Kansas for four years, and people not really been able to come see you as much.