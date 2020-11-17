2020 NBA Draft preview: Long-term future coming into focus for pair of West teams

Sports fans who managed to stay awake during and beyond “Monday Night Football” may have read late-night NBA tweets half-jokingly predicting that every Western Conference finals in the late 2020s will feature Oklahoma City and New Orleans. The Thunder and Pelicans have both adopted an approach that will seemingly put them in a position to capitalize over the next several years, based on trades of star players (such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis), in exchange for future first-round draft picks.

The fruits of those deals may not be evident right away, but in the short term franchises like Oklahoma City and New Orleans will use Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft (7 p.m. Central, ESPN) as another avenue to acquire young talent or assets. Officially, the Pelicans enter the event holding overall picks 13, 39, 42 and 60.

If the past is any indication, there could be more wheeling and dealing on or before draft night that will greatly impact when all 30 NBA teams pick, but for now, let’s take a thumbnail look at each of the teams on the board prior to NOLA’s slot at No. 13. Over the past few weeks, Pelicans.com has spoken with media members regarding the draft outlooks of the dozen squads. Boiled down to the basics, here is one notable quote from each guest from a Pelicans Podcast draft preview show:

1 Minnesota

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski: “(In this year’s draft class) there is no Zion Williamson, no Ja Morant, no clear-cut No. 1 stud superstar. So they’re going into this with their eyes wide open and keeping their options as open as possible, in terms of whether to pick someone at No. 1 or (trade) it.”

2 Golden State

ESPN.com’s Nick Friedell: “They need depth. We know what Steph, Klay and Draymond are going to give when they’re healthy. The difference between the old Warriors and these Warriors is you just don’t know where the depth is going to come from.”

3 Charlotte

Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell: “They need someone to build around. Even if this is not a great draft to find a great ‘build-around’ (player), it’s the best shot they’ve had in a long time. The last time they moved up in a draft lottery (based on their lottery odds and pre-lottery slot) was 1999.”

4 Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson: “One thing I can tell you about (new Bulls top basketball exec) Arturas (Karnisovas) – and he’s addressed this in comments to us reporters – he does not get hung up on need or position. He drafts the best talent.”

5 Cleveland

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor: “Koby Altman said recently that they were going to (pick) best available player. The way their roster is set up and how early they are into the rebuild, I buy that to a point. There is only one scenario where they would draft a guard, and that’s if LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards were to fall to them.”

6 Atlanta

Hawks Radio Network’s Mike Conti: “They want to make a trade, and if they can get the right deal, they’re going to do it. They’ve had all of these young assets come through in the draft (in recent years); they don’t (want) to get any younger. The sixth overall pick should carry value.”

7 Detroit

The Athletic’s James Edwards III: “When you look at the roster, you see a big void at point guard, especially for the future. People say a lot of negative things about this draft, but one thing I think we can agree on is that this draft is deep at point guard. There appear to be a handful of (point guard prospects) that, at worst, could be sixth men in the league.”

8 New York

SNY TV’s Ian Begley: “I think they have looked into trading up, but I’m sure they are comfortable with staying at No. 8, if that’s the best scenario for them. I know there are players in the middle of the first round and into the 20s that they like and are fans of. If they do stay at 8, it’s going to be best player available, whether that’s a lead guard or a wing.”

9 Washington

The Athletic’s Fred Katz: “I think they’re going to go with the best player available. That’s the route their general manager, Tommy Sheppard, has said on the record. (Draft night) could be very active (in terms of trades), and it wouldn’t shock me if the Wizards are part of that.”

10 Phoenix

AZCentral.com’s Duane Rankin: “(The Suns are looking for) someone who can just flat-out shoot. If you’re a wing player at (small forward) that can knock it down from the outside, add in athleticism, guard on the other end, that’s what they’re looking for in the draft.”

11 San Antonio

The Athletic’s Jason Jones: “They’ve got a lot of young guys and young guards, to where even with not being in the lottery (since the 1990s), they’ve set themselves up where if they get a good player now (in the draft), they may not be down (in the lottery for) very long.”

12 Sacramento

The Athletic’s Jason Jones: “For what they need, it’s got to be best player available. I’m a big believer that you’re not in the lottery because you’re one player away (from contention) and can afford to say, ‘I’ve got a point guard, so I can afford to pass on a point guard.’ Pick the best player. In their ideal situation, the best player would be a wing, a 3-and-D type player, to help the defense.”

Getting to know a few prospects in Pelicans pick range

A few dozen players likely to be selected at some point Wednesday have participated in Zoom interviews with media members since late September. Here are highlights from a handful of players commonly projected to be chosen somewhere in the vicinity of New Orleans’ No. 13 pick:

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis freshman forward

As of last week, the 21-year-old had worked out in-person for East teams Washington, Boston and Miami. The Nigerian-born Achiuwa on his path to America and becoming an NBA draft prospect: “I think about my journey every day. I think it makes me who I am. That’s what gives me that drive to keep going every day. Looking back at where I’m from, and what I’ve been able to accomplish up to this point.”

Saddiq Bey, Villanova sophomore guard/forward

Bey appreciates fellow Villanova product and gritty Pelicans reserve Josh Hart and his path to the NBA, saying of Hart, “I’ve watched him work hard and improve himself in every situation he’s been in. He’s a great player to look up to.” Bey noted of the Wildcats program that “Villanova does a great job of developing players, (teaching) the small things, like defending, rebounding, playing hard, playing fundamentally. The most important thing is to play together and not worry about any individual things.”

Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt sophomore guard/forward

Coached in college by Jerry Stackhouse – who is a valued mentor of Brandon Ingram – Nesmith on what his strengths may be immediately in the NBA: “Obviously from Day 1, my floor spacing and ability to shoot the three ball. My ability at the defensive end to guard 1 from 4 and play with high energy and high effort, always giving it my all. That’s my game in the short term.”

Jalen Smith, Maryland sophomore forward

Smith showed wisdom beyond his 20 years when he was asked about what he plans to focus on as he begins his NBA career. Smith: “What I think I can bring to the NBA immediately is defensive versatility and making an impact on that end. Coming into the NBA, every team has great talent and offensive scorers, but not many teams have defensive impact. With my size and athleticism, being able to do what most bigs can’t do, I feel like I can have a big impact at that end of the floor.”

Devin Vassell, Florida State guard/forward

Vassell noted that he did in-person workouts with Golden State, Atlanta, New York, Boston and Orlando. A potential pick at 10 to Phoenix, Vassell said of his fit with the Suns: “I bring to the table my defense, energy, getting out in transition, being able to spot up (and shoot) if Devin Booker is getting double-teamed and needs someone in the corner. I’m able to help on both sides of the court and be reliable on the defensive end.”