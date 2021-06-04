Age 27

27 Experience Five seasons (one with Pelicans)

Five seasons (one with Pelicans) Games Played/Games Started 47/12

He may have been an afterthought free-agent signing during the NBA’s rapid-fire 2020 offseason, but as New Orleans tried to remain in the Western Conference play-in race this spring, Hernangomez was a vital cog, posting frequent double-doubles. A common DNP in December and January – he only appeared in three of the team’s first 18 games – the native of Spain ended up starting 10 of the Pelicans’ final 12 games, illustrating how dramatically his role shifted. Although New Orleans (31-41) fell a few games shy of qualifying for the NBA’s new postseason format, Hernangomez established career highs in multiple categories, including rebounding average and shooting percentage. He filled in admirably and then some for the injured Steven Adams and as a midseason second-stringer at center.

“It was a great season for me personally,” Hernangomez said May 17. “Obviously I would love to keep playing games (in the postseason), but I took this as an opportunity to be ready and to play, so I can be in this league for a long time. I tried to work hard every day, bring the energy and share my experience with my teammates every day, especially the young guys. And learn as much as I could from the older guys and my coaches. I think it was great. I’m really happy for the year. I grew a lot and am a way better player and person.”

Willy Hernangómez Key Stats from 2020-21 NBA Season PTS Per Game 7.8

7.8 REB Per Game 7.1

7.1 Field Goal % 56.3

A first-team NBA All-Rookie selection in 2016-17 with New York, in the years since Hernangomez had not always gotten an opportunity to contribute, often out of the rotation with Charlotte. It looked like he again might spent much of the winter waiting for a chance to play in the Crescent City, but he delivered 13 points and 11 rebounds Feb. 1 vs. Sacramento, the first time he was moved into the rotation. He wrapped up his initial season with the Pelicans by averaging a double-double in eight May appearances, putting up 12.3 points and 10.5 rebounds.

A close friend of Adams, Hernangomez said during his mid-May exit interview that he was partly trying to replicate some of what the New Zealand native brings to a team.

“I told him this personally, since my rookie year, I always wanted to be like Steven Adams,” Hernangomez said. “A guy who knows his role, is a beast on the boards, and everybody is scared to play against him – one of the strongest guys in the league. I tried to be a Steven Adams Jr., to play like him and be like him.”

One of his best “Adams impersonations” occurred during his 12 starts – Hernangomez averaged 11.5 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Willy Hernangómez | By The Numbers

50.0 Shooting percentage for Hernangomez from 3-10 feet (per Basketball Reference), a career high and evidence of his excellence on hook shots and floaters. He also took 64 percent of his field goal tries from 0-3 feet, the largest chunk of point-blank attempts for him as a pro.

15 Games of double-digit rebounds for Hernangomez, who snared a season-best 17 boards vs. Portland on Feb. 17 and collected 16 at Charlotte on May 9. In all eight instances in which he logged at least 26 minutes, he finished with 10-plus rebounds.

4 Active NBA players born in Spain who played in 2020-21. That list includes Hernangomez, his brother Juan Hernangomez (Minnesota), Marc Gasol (Lakers) and Ricky Rubio (Minnesota). Gasol’s brother Pau is Spain’s all-time leading NBA scorer, with 20,894 career points.

Photos: Willy Hernangómez Season in Review | 2020-2021 Pelicans VIEW GALLERY

Willy Hernangómez | Most Notable Games from 2020-21 NBA Season