2020-2021 Player Recap: Zion Williamson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 25, 2021
ESPN's Andrew Lopez joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer on today's show to recap Zion Williamson's second season in the NBA. Williamson made his first All-Star game, led the league in points in the paint, played in 61 games, and averaged 27 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 61% from the field.
Highlights: Zion Williamson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:32
Highlights: Top 10 Dunks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Check out highlights of the top 10 dunks from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
| 01:18
Highlights: Brandon Ingram Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:07
Pelicans Highlights: Top 21 Jaxson Hayes Dunks
In celebration of his 21st birthday, check out highlight of the Top 21 dunks and throwdowns of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' NBA career.
| 03:23
Highlights: Top 10 Three Pointers of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 10 three point shots from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
| 02:51
ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Naji Marshall
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with ACME Truck Line, Inc. to help local students learn more about the importance of reading. Forward Naji Marshall made a virtual visit to host a Q&A with the students at a recent Reading Time Out event.
| 01:17
Highlights: Top 5 Blocks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 5 blocks from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
| 01:34
Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4
In our fourth episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Lonzo Ball and Jaxson Hayes.
| 13:25
Brandon Ingram End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 09:21
Steven Adams End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:00
James Nunnally End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnally speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:50
Naji Marshall End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:18
Willy Hernangómez End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:44
Jaxson Hayes End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:24
Eric Bledsoe End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:09
Josh Hart End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:39
Zion Williamson End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 07:12
James Johnson End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 01:55
Wenyen Gabriel End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:39
Lonzo Ball End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:28
Kira Lewis Jr. End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:21
David Griffin End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 24:29
Wes Iwundu End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and becoming accustomed to the team after being traded to New Orleans.
| 01:17
Stan Van Gundy End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 15:30
Thank You, Pelicans Fans | 2020-2021 NBA Season Yearbook
To all our New Orleans Pelicans fans and crowd favorites, what a season! Thank you for your support as we close the chapter on the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 01:32
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangomez 5-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez talks about extended opportunities and the team's defensive improvements in the second half of the season following the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 04:24
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 5-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his personal improvements in his rookie season following the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 02:43
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Naji Marshall scores 18 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall scored 18 points in the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 01:53
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 5-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's growth during the 2020-21 NBA season following their season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16, 2021.
| 10:26
