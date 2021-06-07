2020-2021 Player Recap: Kira Lewis Jr. on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 7, 2021
Bally Sports' play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap Kira Lewis Jr.'s 2020-2021 season. Lewis hit the ground running, playing in 54 games, averaging 6.4 points per game and 2.3 assists.
Audio Link
Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
All Videos
Highlights: Naji Marshall Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:23
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:31
Highlights: Willy Hernangomez Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:07
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:29
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:22
Highlights: Josh Hart Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:09
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 5
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:18
Highlights: Steven Adams Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:25
Highlights: Top 10 Plays of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Check out highlights of the top 10 plays from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
| 01:36
Highlights: Lonzo Ball Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:39
Highlights: Zion Williamson Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:32
Highlights: Top 10 Dunks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
Check out highlights of the top 10 dunks from the New Orleans Pelicans' 2020-21 NBA season.
| 01:18
Highlights: Brandon Ingram Top Plays | 2020-2021 Pelicans Season
Check out the top plays and highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram during the 2020-2021 NBA season.
| 02:07
Pelicans Highlights: Top 21 Jaxson Hayes Dunks
In celebration of his 21st birthday, check out highlight of the Top 21 dunks and throwdowns of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' NBA career.
| 03:23
Highlights: Top 10 Three Pointers of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 10 three point shots from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
| 02:51
ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Naji Marshall
The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with ACME Truck Line, Inc. to help local students learn more about the importance of reading. Forward Naji Marshall made a virtual visit to host a Q&A with the students at a recent Reading Time Out event.
| 01:17
Highlights: Top 5 Blocks of Pelicans 2020-21 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans highlights of the the top 5 blocks from the 2020-21 NBA Season.
| 01:34
Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 4
In our fourth episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Lonzo Ball and Jaxson Hayes.
| 13:25
Brandon Ingram End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 09:21
Steven Adams End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:00
James Nunnally End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Nunnally speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 04:50
Naji Marshall End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:18
Willy Hernangómez End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:44
Jaxson Hayes End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 05:24
Eric Bledsoe End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:09
Josh Hart End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 06:39
Zion Williamson End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 07:12
James Johnson End of Season Press Conference | 2020-21 Pelicans Season
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson speaks about the team's 2020-21 season and offseason plans heading into next year.
| 01:55
NEXT UP: