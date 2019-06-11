2019 NBA Draft Profile: Cam Reddish

CAM REDDISH

Vitals: 6-8, 218 pounds, shooting guard/small forward

Birthdate: Sept. 1, 1999

College: Duke (1 year)

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.6 spg, 35.6% FG, 77.2% FT

NBA.com consensus mock draft: Seventh pick to Chicago

Stock watch: Falling since start of season

In August of last year, Bleacher Report released a super-early mock draft for 2019 that listed three Duke incoming freshmen among the top four picks, with R.J. Barrett going first, Reddish third and Zion Williamson fourth. Not only is that order of Blue Devils expected to completely flip June 20, but Reddish appears unlikely to go in the top five. It remains to be seen how much of Reddish’s inconsistency at Duke was a result of being a third option who averaged a modest 12.0 shots per game.

Strengths

Despite an up and down ’18-19, Reddish remains characterized as having a high ceiling, with significant untapped potential. “Tantalizing prospect in terms of pure talent and long-term upside,” ESPN.com noted. “Shows incredible flashes as a ballhandler, passer and defender. Elite physical profile. Looks like an NBA All-Star on first glance. Has the dimensions of a power forward but has played all of the perimeter positions throughout his career, giving him unique lineup versatility in the modern game. Smooth, fluid athlete with a frame that will continue to fill out impressively in time.” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie advised that, “At the end of the day… NBA teams should probably bet on his talent. It’s rare for players to have this type of ball skill at his size.”

Areas of improvement

If Reddish ultimately becomes a shooting guard in the NBA, or even a small forward, he’ll need to shoot a much better percentage from the field and three-point range in order to be in a rotation. “Despite being an athletic 6-foot-8 forward who can handle the ball and shoot from distance, he shot 35.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3,” The Athletic pointed out. “Traditionally, sub-40 percent from 2-point range is a major red flag for guards and their long-term success as a scorer inside.” Per NBADraft.net’s scouting report, “Lacks a degree of explosiveness athletically in terms of his ability to get by defenders and finish with verticality around the rim. Not a physical player on either end of the floor. Effort level, focus and confidence fluctuate.”