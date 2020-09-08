Age 36

On Media Day, JJ Redick’s 2019-20 campaign began with the longtime NBA veteran half-jokingly telling new teammate Zion Williamson not to, ahem, mess up Redick’s 13-for-13 streak of reaching the playoffs. Redick’s run of postseason perfection ultimately came to an end, but it would take a long time to explain the list of bizarre factors that contributed to New Orleans not being a top-eight team in the Western Conference.

“Topsy-turvy would definitely be a way to describe the last 12 months of my professional career,” Redick said with bemusement on the final episode of the “Pelicans Weekly” radio show.

Redick, who was coming off one of his best pro seasons with Philadelphia (career-high 18.1 ppg), continued to perform at a high level for New Orleans, providing the Pelicans with his usual elite three-point shooting (45.3 percent, second in NBA) and leadership. A very durable player, Redick appeared in 54 of the team’s first 59 games, but in March even he couldn’t avoid an injury bug that hampered New Orleans all season. Health ended up being one of the larger obstacles for the Pelicans, who started slowly, got hot in the middle of ’19-20, then struggled in the Orlando bubble.

“We were headed in that direction (of making the playoffs),” Redick said of NOLA’s pre-pandemic outlook.

“So much of the NBA is do you have enough talent? The answer as it pertains to our team is absolutely. We definitely had enough talent. I think we had the right pieces. The other thing that a lot of playoff teams have is continuity, year to year and within a season in terms of lineups. That’s one thing we didn’t have. We had a lot of new faces, got off to a slow start, were missing Zion until January. We were finally starting to gel, but then sort of the same thing happened in the bubble. Continuity I think going into next season (is important). The roster is never going to be the same, but continuity with our guys (is key).”

JJ Redick | By The Numbers

2 Redick was New Orleans’ second-leading scorer during seeding games at Disney, averaging 18.7 points. Although the Pelicans suffered a significant drop-off in team results by going 2-6, Redick actually upped his performance individually, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent on three-pointers.

2 Redick’s rank among all active NBA players in career percentage from the foul line (89.06), which is behind only Golden State’s Steph Curry (90.56). Redick actually increased his career rate in ’19-20 by connecting on 89.2 percent of his tries. Brandon Ingram was next on New Orleans at the charity stripe, finishing the regular season at 85.1.

1 Times in Redick’s lengthy NBA career that he’s gone through an offseason change at head coach while remaining on the same team. Orlando went from Stan Van Gundy to Jacque Vaughn after the ’11-12 campaign, while Doc Rivers and Brett Brown were Redick’s only head coaches with the LA Clippers and Philadelphia, respectively. Redick on the current Pelicans: “We’re obviously going to have a new head coach. It will be interesting to see how we play and what our concepts are. That will be an important part of this team reaching its full potential.”

JJ Redick | Most Notable Games from 2019-20 NBA Season

#1, Nov. 9, New Orleans 115, Charlotte 110 After starting the season 1-7, the Pelicans needed a win badly and Redick delivered, canning five of nine three-point attempts en route to a 22-point night at Spectrum Center. He added five rebounds and two blocks, the latter his lone multi-swat outing of the season.

#2, Feb. 8, New Orleans 124, Indiana 117 Both Ingram and Williamson were sidelined, but the Pelicans had enough depth to still bring Redick off the bench. In 28 minutes, Redick registered 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. The Pelicans were plus-14 with him on the floor during one of their finest road wins of the season.

#3, Nov. 21, New Orleans 124, Phoenix 121 Redick started the game hotter than the Arizona desert and totaled 26 points, tied for his top scoring output in a New Orleans win. His efficient performance in Phoenix featured 10/14 shooting from the field and 5/8 accuracy from the three-point arc. It was the Pelicans’ third straight victory.