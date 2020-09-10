Age 31

Experience Nine seasons (four with Pelicans)

Games Played/Games Started 56/6

New Orleans players such as Lonzo Ball and Nicolo Melli experienced 2019-20 individual seasons that greatly mirrored their team’s performance, featuring a slow start, hot stretch from December through March, followed by a frustrating two weeks in the summer Orlando bubble. But perhaps no Pelicans player’s presence on the court was more tied to the club’s overall fortunes than E’Twaun Moore. Consider that New Orleans lost 11 of the first 12 games in which Moore did not play, including the last seven games of a 13-game losing streak. As soon as Moore moved into the rotation Dec. 18 at Minnesota, the Pelicans proceeded to reel off a 10-4 stretch.

Along the way, the methodical veteran wing provided his usual blend of above-average three-point shooting (37.7 percent, keeping him a tick over 40 percent over his four Pelicans seasons) and timely offensive production. Overall, New Orleans went 27-29 when he played, but just 3-13 when he did not.

E'Twaun Moore Per-Game Stats from 2019-20 NBA Season
Minutes 18.2

Field Goal % 42.6

Three Point % 37.7

Free Throw % 68.9

Points 8.3

Rebounds 2.3

Assists 1.4

Steals 0.6

Blocks 0.2

Moore signed a four-year contract in free agency during the ’16 offseason that many NBA analysts decried as too pricey at the time, but he emerged as a valuable piece and starter for the ’18 squad that generated NOLA’s first playoff-series win in a decade. Moore is one of the Pelicans’ three unrestricted free agents this offseason, joining Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor.

E'Twaun Moore | By The Numbers

5-1 Pelicans record when Moore connected on at least three three-pointers in a game, including quality victories over the Clippers, Houston, Indiana, Portland and Phoenix. During the team’s most recent playoff season, New Orleans went 11-5 when Moore drained at least three treys.

26 Rank for Moore among all active NBA players in career three-point percentage (39.0). He is slightly behind Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton (39.2), but a few decimal points ahead of Miami’s Meyers Leonard and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving (39.0).

4 Dunks by Moore during the season, often to the amusement of his teammates, who sometimes rib the relative elder statesmen for having so little flash to his offensive repertoire and good-naturedly call him “Uncle E.” According to Basketball Reference, Moore did not have any dunks during the previous ’18-19 season. He threw down a career-high 11 slams in ’17-18.

E'Twaun Moore | Most Notable Games from 2019-20 NBA Season