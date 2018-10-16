2018-19 Pelicans season preview: Wing stats to watch

Want to know how the New Orleans Pelicans are faring this season? Here are some of the key statistics to monitor throughout the 2018-19 regular season among the team’s wing players (Up next: bigs/frontcourt stats to watch):

PROJECTED STARTER

E’Twaun Moore

Three-point percentage. In some versions of the New Orleans starting lineup, Moore will be the only above-average long-range shooter, underlining the importance of his ability to connect on treys and make opposing defenses cover a larger portion of the court. According to NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, Moore was one of the league’s elite corner three-point shooters last season, finishing fourth among all players with 63 makes from the corners. He and Darius Miller were among just eight NBA players who shot 50 percent or better last season on 50-plus attempts from that spot of the floor. Moore shot 42.5 percent from beyond the arc in ’17-18, the second-best rate of his career, but his high of 45.2 percent in ’15-16 was at a much lower volume of attempts. He finished with 128 three-pointers last season, breezing past his previous career high in that category by late January.

PROJECTED RESERVES

Solomon Hill

Defensive rating. In Hill’s first season with New Orleans – when he was healthy and played in 80 games – the Pelicans allowed 103.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Last season he was limited to only a dozen appearances due to a severe hamstring injury; his defensive rating was 106.9 and his net rating was minus 6.2 (meaning the Pelicans were outscored by 6.2 points per 100 possessions when Hill was on the court). Even though his individual rating was worse than his previous campaign, the Pelicans were still slightly better defensively in his minutes than without him, finishing the regular season as a team at 107.2. That ranked tied for 12th. With health and a full offseason to get ready for ’18-19, New Orleans anticipates Hill making an impact on defense, often giving him the task of trying to slow down top wing scorers.

Wesley Johnson

Steals/blocks. Not counting players who played in fewer than 15 games last season, Johnson led the Clippers in steals per 36 minutes, at 1.8. He was second on the Los Angeles roster in blocks per 36 minutes, at 1.5, trailing only Willie Reed (1.9). Johnson provides some three-point shooting (33.9 percent last season, including 10 games of three-plus makes) and finishing ability (16 dunks, via Basketball Reference), but the athletic and rangy 31-year-old is often a bigger contributor at the other end of the floor.

Darius Miller

Scoring average. Miller generated 7.8 points per game last season while appearing in all 82 games, a much-needed offensive boost to the New Orleans bench. In his return to the NBA after two-plus years in Europe, the Kentucky product emerged as a much different player, highlighted by 41.1 percent three-point shooting. He went 147 of 358 from long distance, tripling the number of treys he made in his previous 102-game tenure with New Orleans (he was 47 of 134, or 35.1 percent).

Kenrich Williams

Rebounds per minute. NBA scouts often say that the skill in college basketball that translates most frequently to the pros is rebounding, which bodes well for the TCU product. Despite being just 6-foot-7, Williams averaged 9.3 boards per game in ’17-18, his final college season with the Horned Frogs. He was an above-average rebounder throughout his career in the Big 12.

Troy Williams

Points per minute. Among the wings New Orleans invited to training camp, the Indiana University product had the only previous legitimate NBA experience, which included a few notable offensive games in ’17-18 with New York. As a member of the Knicks, Williams registered an 18-point night at Milwaukee in only 26 minutes. He also tallied 14 points in Boston in 12 minutes. During the recently completed preseason, Williams erupted for 14 points in just nine minutes at Miami last week.