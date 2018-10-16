2018-19 Pelicans season preview: Frontcourt stats to watch

We’ve already reviewed some statistics to look for related to the New Orleans backcourt and its wing players. In the final installment of the three-part series, here are key statistics related to the handful of Pelicans who will log most of their minutes this season at power forward and center:

PROJECTED STARTERS

Anthony Davis

Player Efficiency Rating. Given everything the five-time All-Star does on the court – scoring, rebounding, blocking shots, steals – it’s difficult to pinpoint one number, so let’s go with a figure that best encompasses all of those contributions. Last season, Davis finished second in the NBA in PER at 28.98, trailing only MVP winner James Harden (29.87), while slightly ahead of LeBron James (28.65). There has been much discussion this offseason about Davis’ chances to win the league scoring title for the first time in his career (28.1 ppg last season, trailing only Harden’s 30.4), particularly after Davis erupted in the second half of the campaign (five games of 40-plus points between Feb. 10 and March 6). The Brow also led the NBA in blocks average (2.57) and was fifth in rebounding (11.1).

Julius Randle

Field-goal percentage. Randle has become increasingly efficient offensively each season of his four-year NBA career, shooting a career-best 55.8 percent from the floor in ’17-18. His ability to dribble past defenders or bully them near the hoop enables him to get point-blank baskets and earn free throws, something he showed regularly in his first preseason with New Orleans (57.1 percent from the field, 29 attempts from foul line in only four games played). He’s never been a prolific three-point shooter and probably won’t rely on a steady diet of long-range bombs, but Randle was 3/9 in preseason beyond the arc.

Nikola Mirotic

Three-point percentage. Mirotic essentially experienced two separate “seasons” after joining New Orleans midway through ’17-18, struggling to locate his shooting touch in February and March, but then factoring greatly into the team’s season-ending five-game winning streak and playoff success in April and May. Mirotic only shot 27.8 percent from three-point range in February, still was a below-average 33.8 percent in March, but then jumped to 41.7 in six April regular season games, followed by 43.1 percent in the postseason. New Orleans hopes to see the sans-facial-hair version of Mirotic right from the start of the ’18-19 schedule – the Mirotic who went 32/69 on three-pointers during the Pelicans’ nine-game winning streak in April, capped by a 4-0 playoff sweep of Portland.

PROJECTED RESERVES

Cheick Diallo

Rebounds per minute. The third-year pro said in preseason that he’s been working on extending his shooting range – as is seemingly every big in the NBA these days – but his bread-and-butter remains rebounding and the energy he brings to the court. Diallo led New Orleans in rebounding on a per-minute basis in ’17-18, pulling down 13.1 total rebounds per 36 minutes. Yes, that number ranked ahead of even top-10 NBA rebounders DeMarcus Cousins (12.8) and Anthony Davis (11.0).

Jahlil Okafor

Total minutes. New Orleans boasts one of the NBA’s deepest frontcourts in the trio of Davis, Mirotic and Randle, so it probably won’t be easy for other bigs to get on the floor in large doses. Those three players combined to average roughly minutes per game in ’17-18 (Davis 36.4, Mirotic 27.2, Randle 26.7), which if repeated or increased may not leave much time for a fourth big. Entering his fourth NBA season, Okafor is seeking an opportunity to play, having logged just 352 minutes in ’17-18, split between Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Unfortunately, an ankle injury in the first preseason game prevented him from being able to gain additional on-court time in the lead-up to the 82-game schedule.