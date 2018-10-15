2018-19 Pelicans season preview: Backcourt stats to watch

Want to know how the New Orleans Pelicans are faring this season? Here are some of the key statistics to monitor throughout the 2018-19 regular season among the team’s guards (Up next Tuesday: frontcourt stats to watch)

PROJECTED STARTERS

Elfrid Payton

Team assists. New Orleans may have been the NBA’s most improved squad passing-wise in 2017-18, jumping to fourth in the league in assist percentage (62.7 percent of Pelicans baskets were assisted during the regular season, trailing only Golden State, Philadelphia and Washington in that category). In the previous two seasons, New Orleans finished 14th and 19th, and hadn’t placed in the top 10 since 2011-12, when it was 10th. Payton has been a double-digit scorer each of the past three seasons, with a career average of 11.2 points per game, but his primary role will be to distribute and make plays for the Pelicans’ array of talented offensive weapons. Last season, New Orleans finished No. 1 in the NBA in pace and was 12th in offensive efficiency, the first time the Pelicans were in the top 12 since placing ninth in ’14-15, which not coincidentally was also the last previous time they reached the playoffs. Last season, New Orleans achieved its nominal goal of 30-plus assists in 26 games (20-6 record). Payton has averaged 6.4 assists in his career and finished 13th individually last season.

Jrue Holiday

On-off net rating. According to NBA.com writer John Schuhmann, the Pelicans outscored opponents by 5.7 points per 100 possessions when Holiday was on the floor in ’17-18, but were outscored by 7.9 points when the shooting guard was on the sideline. That differential of 13.6 points was the third-largest for any NBA player last season, which at least partly demonstrates two things: Holiday was extremely valuable to New Orleans, and the Pelicans need to be better when their NBA First-Team All-Defense member is not on the court. The latter theoretically could be rectified by improved depth, which may be contingent on the performance of backups like Ian Clark and Frank Jackson, as well as various frontcourt reserves. Clark started slowly in ’17-18, but later emerged as a key part of the club’s second-half surge and playoff success vs. Portland. Jackson will be making his official NBA debut after sitting out all of last season due to foot surgery.

PROJECTED RESERVES

Ian Clark

Field-goal percentage. If New Orleans gave out an in-season Most Improved Player award in ’17-18, Clark would’ve been a logical pick, because following the All-Star break last season, he was better nearly across the board. The ’17 NBA champion with Golden State increased his field-goal percentage from 41.8 prior to All-Star to a stellar 48.8 after the midseason hiatus. He bumped his three-point rate from 29.1 percent to 36.8, as well as his free-throw percentage from 68.4 to 90.5. As a result of his improved play, Clark received more minutes as ’17-18 progressed, nearly doubling his production, averaging 11.0 points after the break and 5.8 points before it. Clark recently noted that one of his primary objectives in ’18-19 is to pick up from where he left off during the latter portion of last season.

Frank Jackson

Minutes per game. In New Orleans’ preseason finale – which fourth-year Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry deemed a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season – Jackson was not part of the rotation through three-plus quarters, entering the game alongside deep reserves in the fourth period. It’s uncertain how large Jackson’s role will be early in ’18-19, with Payton, Holiday and Clark ahead of him on the depth chart, and starting small forward E’Twaun Moore more than capable of sliding over to shooting guard in many lineups. Jackson was noticeably aggressive in his preseason action, averaging 8.8 points and shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range, but he’ll work on improving his overall efficiency (38.5 percent from the floor in five preseason games).

TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Trevon Bluiett

Three-point makes, even if some of them are drained in the G League. The rookie from Xavier (Ohio) is expected to split time in ’18-19 between the Crescent City and a to-be-determined destination in NBA’s developmental minor league. One thing Bluiett immediately showed during summer league in Las Vegas – which led to him signing a New Orleans two-way deal in the middle of the event – was that his pro skill is perimeter shooting. Bluiett impressed by draining six treys apiece in wins over Toronto and Miami, finishing summer league at 53.6 percent from three-point range. In limited preseason action, he was 2/4 on trifectas.