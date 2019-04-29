18 Nonprofits Get Shares of $90K from Hancock Whitney Pelicans & Saints Promotions

April 29, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, today hosted a celebration honoring 18 area nonprofits benefiting from a special Hancock Whitney cash-for-charities campaign during the teams’ 2018-2019 seasons.

Representatives from each nonprofit gathered with Mrs. Benson and Hancock Whitney executives at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie to accept their groups’ shares of $90,000 in contributions from Hancock Whitney generated by the bank’s “Move Dem Chains” and “Bank Dem Shots” fundraisers at Saints and Pelicans games this past year. The donations provide the nonprofits much-needed money for affordable housing, education, youth development, health and human services, recovery and rehabilitation, and other programs helping in-need, at-risk, and underserved populations around the region.

Nonprofits receiving “Move Dem Chains” contributions are Extra Table, Big Buddy Baton Rouge, Youth Service Bureau, Kingsley House, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, KIPP New Orleans Schools, Good Shepherd School, First Tee NOLA, Preservation Resource Center, and Son of a Saint.

Beneficiaries of “Bank Dem Shots” are Bayou Area Habitat for Humanity, Café Reconcile, City Year Baton Rouge, Junior Achievement, Rebuilding Together, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, YAYA, and Youth Empowerment Project.

“With the help of Hancock Whitney, we were able to make the community in which we live stronger by giving back and making a positive impact,” said Saints and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. “Hancock Whitney has established itself as a leader in the community and together, we are making a difference. It was truly a special morning.”

Before the 2018-2019 football and basketball seasons, Hancock Whitney identified the charitable groups to benefit from the Saints’ gridiron success and the Pelican’s hardwood scores. Each of 10 nonprofits was a “Move Dem Chains” charity for two of the Saints’ 20 pre-season and regular games. For every Saints’ first down, Hancock Whitney donated $100 dollars.

Each of eight more area nonprofits was the “Bank Dem Shots” charity for two of 16 Pelicans games. Hancock Whitney gave $150 for every banked shot by the Pelicans.

“The New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and Hancock Whitney have deep roots in South Louisiana, and community commitment is core to how both organizations contribute to the region we call home,” said Hancock Whitney Chief Operating Officer Shane Loper. “For 136 years, Hancock Whitney has focused on helping people achieve their dreams. What the Saints and Pelicans do for our hometowns and the differences these 18 nonprofits make for so many people parallel the Hancock Whitney mission. We hope ”Move Dem Chains” and ”Bank Dem Shots” help our community partners make even greater impacts on more lives, and we’re honored to be part of an effort that creates more opportunities for people and our communities.”

“Move Dem Chains” and “Bank Dem Shots” are part of Hancock Whitney’s community partnership with the Saints and Pelicans and the bank’s distinctions as the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.