10 video conference backgrounds for Pelicans fans working remotely

Show your Pelicans fandom in your online video meetings
Posted: Mar 30, 2020

Show your Pelicans fandom even when working remotely! Video conferencing has become a go-to tool with many fans working from home. In an effort to dress up your weekly meetings, here are ten custom backgrounds to show your pride outside of the office:

Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Pelicans Zoom backgrounds

DOWNLOAD NOW




Tags
Pelicans, COVID-19, fans

Related Content

Pelicans

COVID-19

fans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter