Trevor Diedrich / New Orleans Pelicans
2019 Game 8: Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame Quotes 11-8-19
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
On the second quarter:
“Yeah, that’s been our Achilles heel. We are somewhere along the line of a 40-point quarter and those are hard to survive in this league. That’s where they got the separation. Once again, you’re playing uphill the rest of the game and it doesn’t matter what kind of run you make, you would have to have a perfect storm. Those just don’t exist very much in the NBA when you’re down 25 points and you’re able to get it all the way back. You can get it to even under double-digits, but at the end of the day to come all the way back from a lead like that is really, really tough to do. I was disappointed in our transition defense. I know we were cross-matched but we’ve got to start getting back on the raise of the shot and being able to set our defense. I think they had 30 fast break points in the first half. You’re not going to be able to survive that as a team. It was a little disappointing. It’s the thing that we worked on and had such a point of emphasis on, and we just didn’t get back. Obviously with this team right here, as I’ve said, every guy who played out there tonight was on a championship team. They know what it takes to win a championship and you have to compete on that same level. Obviously, we’ve got to be able to execute better. We’ve got to be able to put the ball in the basket. We went through a tough stretch there at the start of the quarter where we got outscored 11 nothing. We had six really good looks, two right at the basket. We didn’t get them in the basket and they did. That’s where the separation comes.”
On defensive turnaround:
“Well, we can do one of two things, and we’ve changed a little bit schematically what we are trying to do. The next step is we have to find somebody that will do it. We will start playing different combinations of guys, like we did tonight. That’s not a threat, it’s just what you’ve got to do as a coach. If the people we have out there, if they can’t do what we’re expecting them to do, then the next thing for us to do is we have to try and find someone else.”
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
On how he thinks the team could’ve done better in the second half:
“I always look at myself before I look at the team and I think I could’ve done a better job of taking the defense on my match-up for sure. Playing defense without fouling, standing to my guy and I think when we take away some of those baskets we can start our fast-breaking and feel a little more confident and comfortable when we go up and down the basketball floor.”
On his thoughts about his group of teammates that played in the fourth quarter:
“They always have been big for us. They bring in a lot of scores and a lot of shooting…guys that play the right way on the basketball floor. I think it was a good spark for them”
Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker
On if he felt like things were getting better in the fourth quarter:
“The momentum felt like it was going in our favor, but it’s kind of like too little and too late at the same time. It’s good to know that it’s there. There are flashes of it, so we know that we are capable of doing it. We just have to find a way to make it last for 48 minutes.”
On what he was telling himself at half-time:
“You have to keep fighting. We held our way through the first quarter. That hump, we just have to find a way to get over it. It comes at different times in games, and I think if we continue to fight then we should be able to, but I think as the game progresses we have to find ways to fight that resistance against us.”
Jrue Holiday with 16 points vs. Toronto | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Game 8: Pelicans vs Raptors 11/8/19
Jrue Holiday scored 16 points with 3 steals, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists vs the Toronto Raptors
| 01:54
Highlights: Nickeil caught fire in the 4th vs. Toronto Raptors
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker caught fire in the fourth against the Toronto Raptors
| 00:54
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-8-2019
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Toronto Raptors
| 05:58
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 11-8-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's home game vs the Toronto Raptors
| 01:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors
November 08, 2019: Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
| 02:57
E'Twaun alley-oop to Jaxson | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
E'Twaun Moore finds Jaxson Hayes for a nice alley-oop against the Toronto Raptors
| 00:18
NAW splits the defense & Jaxson Finishes | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker splits the defense and Jaxson Hayes cleans up the glass with the putback vs the Toronto Raptors
| 00:26
Nickeil from downtown vs Toronto | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker prviding a spark off the bench, hits the 3 vs the Toronto Raptors
| 00:25
Brandon Ingram with the HAMMER | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hammers it home vs the Toronto Raptors
| 00:23
Pelicans vs. Raptors 2nd Quarter Highlights
Highlights from the 2nd quarter of the Pelicans game as they host the Toronto Raptors
| 01:40
Jrue Holiday with a pair of nice moves vs. Toronto | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday makes back-to-back sweet moves against the Toronto Raptors
| 00:38
Brandon Ingram with the And-1 vs Toronto | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with perfect patience gets the and-1 vs. the Toronto Raptors
| 00:26
Pelicans vs. Raptors 1st Quarter Highlights
Highlights from the 1st quarter of the Pelicans game as they host the Toronto Raptors
| 01:50
Brandon Ingram with the 4 point play vs Toronto | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notches the 4 point play in the 1st quarter vs the Toronto Raptors
| 00:34
Jahlil Okafor Blocks Van Fleet | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor tracks Toronto Raptors Van Fleet and gets the nice block
| 00:13
Ingram Finishes in Traffic vs Toronto | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes a nice drive and finishes in traffic vs. Toronto Raptors
| 00:12
Pelicans-Raptors Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 11-08-2019
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball speaks with media following shootaround as the Pelicans prepare to face the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:00pm at the Smoothie King Center.
| 01:13
Pelicans-Raptors Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 11-08-2019
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks with media following shootaround as the Pelicans prepare to face the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7:00pm at the Smoothie King Center.
| 01:31
