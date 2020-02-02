2019-20 Game 50: Pelicans at Rockets Postgame Quotes 2-2-20

PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

(On the differential in turnovers)

“That’s part of the game, really. And really, the most disappointing thing is that through all of that, we had a chance in the fourth quarter and we just didn’t execute, and we just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. That being said, Zion (Williamson) can’t go four minutes without touching the basketball and that’s on me. That’s something I’ve got to make sure that will never happen again. I take responsibility for that and if we’re not going to get it to him and we’re not going to execute – we’ve got to have different people in the game, and that’s on me also. So, I’m really disappointed, because I thought we just – you know I had to take an early timeout right from the start, and we just didn’t have the right approach to the game from an energy standpoint, we didn’t have the right approach to the game just from an execution standpoint. It’s very disappointing. We went through stretches where we played well and did what we were supposed to do and I thought we executed fine, but over the course of the game – we didn’t play the type of basketball that’s deserving of a win on the road. We just didn’t.”

(On the Pelicans shot selection in the fourth quarter contributing to the loss)

“I just think it’s overall. What we’re doing defensively, 50-50 balls, executing offensively. I just didn’t think we did what was necessary to beat a good basketball team that has a guy – and you can survive (James) Harden’s 40 (points). He gets 40 with everybody, we can survive that part of it, but we can’t survive 22 from here, 22 from a guy off the bench, and having all these turnovers. I’ll start us at 22 turnovers – that can’t happen. We’re in a situation where we’re playing good basketball, but we have to do what’s necessary to win basketball games. As I said, we control our own destiny. Nobody controls our destiny, but us. We have to be in a position where we understand that and we have to grind (it out) to make sure that we give ourselves every opportunity to win. I don’t think we did that and as I said – I will take the responsibility for Zion not catching the ball in the four minutes, because that can’t happen again.”

PELICANS GUARD LONZO BALL

(On if turnovers were the key)

“For sure. The loss tonight was definitely on turnovers. We were just shooting ourselves in the foot basically.”

(On trying to get Zion the ball in the fourth quarter)

“That’s my fault as well. I’m the point guard and I have the ball in my hands so I have to make more of a point to get him the ball.”

(On playing the Rockets with their switching defense)

“They definitely switch the most in the league. It’s a different look on defense that we need to play faster with and try to get more separation.”

PELICANS FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

(On what happened down the stretch)

“We could’ve executed a little bit better, taking care of the basketball. We have to be a little more crisp in the fourth quarter. They locked into my shots, knocked me down, and they’re putting people in good position to knock their shots down. I think just the execution was kind of bad at the end of the game.”

(On if it was about what Houston was doing in the fourth quarter)

“They did do a good job of switching and staying home. They stood us up a little bit, but we have to know how to attack that.”

(On getting Zion Williamson the ball)

“That’s something that we’re figuring out. Some of that has to come from the coaches and the execution of putting him in the right positions to score the basketball and block or wherever he wants the basketball, keeping that rhythm the same as we go through the first to the fourth quarter.”

PELICANS FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

(On not being able to get the ball in the fourth quarter)

“I think it’s one of those situations where I trust my teammates. They felt like what they did was the right play and I don’t fault them with anything they did. I think they were all good shots that they felt comfortable with. We just have to learn and move on.”

(On the impact turnovers had on the game)

“Turnovers were definitely a big part of it. I don’t think they caused us to make those turnovers. I think it was self-inflicted turnovers. We had ten in the first quarter and you can’t start the game like that.”