2019-20 Game 24: Pelicans vs. Pistons Postgame Quotes 12-9-19

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

On the strategy for the potential go-ahead play after the timeout with 28.6 seconds left in a tied 103-103 contest:

“We were going to try to go to BI [Brandon Ingram] but you know, if the ball couldn’t go to him then obviously we had to go somewhere else right away and I thought we took too much time trying to get the ball to him. We should have gone to the other side of the floor that was completely open but we’ll learn from that. I think we have to understand that. If they take that away, then we have to go to the second option and that guy has to come through.”

On if he is sensing any growth out of the team these games in the last five minutes or if the situation is getting worse:

“I don’t know if it’s getting worse but there’s no moral victories, so we don’t have anything tangible that we can hang our hat on. Just playing close – that would be great if we were in a horseshoe contest, but we’re not. We can’t play close; we have to find a way to make enough plays to win the game and we haven’t done that. It’s getting to be a very frustrating thing for us. It’s frustrating as heck for us to show ball-movement and how we play to start the game and then we’ll go through a stretch where we’re not doing that. Some kind of way we have to get to the point where that is consistently what we’re doing. If not, we put ourselves behind the eight ball and have to make these great plays down the stretch to win games.”

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday

On what happened in the start of the third quarter that the Pistons were able to have an advantage:

“We started off slow. We really didn’t find the rhythm offensively. We had some bad bounces and some shots that didn’t go our way, but I think in the fourth quarter we picked it up and gave ourselves a chance to win.”

On if this is the most frustrating losing streak he’s experienced in his entire time with the team:

“Honestly, I feel like this is basketball and you go through it. If it’s on a personal level or on a team level, you have to withstand it and try to push through it either way. It’s about the same thing, really. I think as a group we are very positive and even tonight everyone is encouraged and we did a lot of great things, so we have to keep sticking to that.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what happened in the third quarter:

“I’m not sure. Maybe some second chance points, but I think we played a pretty solid game. On the offensive end and the defensive end, I think we had a sense of urgency. We were pretty locked in. I think it was just some key plays that we didn’t get across. I know I had a turnover in the second or third quarter that shook the momentum a little bit, and they felt good about themselves.”

On if any confidence is being lost in this losing streak:

“The good thing about this is that I think everybody has a good attitude. They come in every single day and they continue to work. We want to win. We want to win, and going through things like this is a challenge but I think at the end of the day it will get us over the top. Looking at the big picture…we have a lot of really talented guys in this room. We [just need to] really come together and mesh together and get healthy.”