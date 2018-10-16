New Orleans Pelicans statement on the passing of Portland Trail Blazers Owner Paul Allen

The New Orleans Pelicans and Saints organizations mourn the loss of Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen who passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the age of 65.

The teams issued the following statement:

“The National Basketball Association and National Football League and its clubs have suffered a great loss Monday with the passing of Paul Allen. In addition to being a great asset to both leagues, he was also an iconic innovator in the technology sector, a great philanthropist and supporter of the arts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson also shared her personal condolences:

“On behalf of the Pelicans and Saints organizations, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Allen. Much like how my husband Tom purchased the Saints and Pelicans as a way of helping grow and put the spotlight on the city of New Orleans, Paul purchased and owned the Trail Blazers and Seahawks because he loved his Pacific Northwest. Paul was also a very well-rounded man, with his technological innovations, philanthropy and support of the arts having an impact throughout the world. We extend our sympathy to the entire Allen family.”