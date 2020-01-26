New Orleans Pelicans statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant

The New Orleans Pelicans issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant:

“The New Orleans Pelicans join the basketball world in mourning the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe’s transcendent performance on the court and fierce competitiveness inspired millions of fans around the world. We will always remember him as one of the game’s greatest players and his legacy as a global ambassador of the league will live on forever.

The Pelicans organization sends our deepest condolences to his wife, Vanessa, their family, and the Lakers organization.”