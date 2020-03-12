Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans on NBA's suspended season

The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement regarding the NBA’s decision to suspend the season:

Last night, the NBA postponed our game against the Sacramento Kings out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of fans, players, coaches and staff. We fully support the NBA’s decision to suspend the season until further notice. The health and well-being of fans, players, coaches and staff will always be our organization’s top priority.

In addition to the constant communication we are having with the NBA, our team’s medical experts are fully engaged in conversations with local, state and federal health officials to ensure we are taking the necessary steps regarding COVID-19.

Under the guidance of our medical experts, all team employees are being advised on the appropriate measures that should be taken if they feel ill and experience symptoms, which includes seeking immediate medical attention.

As we continue to gather information and closely monitor the evolving situation, we will provide updates to our fans, ticketholders and team partners as they become available.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the public health pandemic, and thank our Pelicans family for their continued patience, support and understanding.