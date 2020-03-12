Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans on NBA's suspended season
The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement regarding the NBA’s decision to suspend the season:
Last night, the NBA postponed our game against the Sacramento Kings out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of fans, players, coaches and staff. We fully support the NBA’s decision to suspend the season until further notice. The health and well-being of fans, players, coaches and staff will always be our organization’s top priority.
In addition to the constant communication we are having with the NBA, our team’s medical experts are fully engaged in conversations with local, state and federal health officials to ensure we are taking the necessary steps regarding COVID-19.
Under the guidance of our medical experts, all team employees are being advised on the appropriate measures that should be taken if they feel ill and experience symptoms, which includes seeking immediate medical attention.
As we continue to gather information and closely monitor the evolving situation, we will provide updates to our fans, ticketholders and team partners as they become available.
We extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the public health pandemic, and thank our Pelicans family for their continued patience, support and understanding.
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-11-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following shootaround today in Sacramento.
All Videos
Pelicans Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-11-20
Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following shootaround today in Sacramento.
| 01:58
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 3-11-20
Zion Williamson speaks on the changes the league is making due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
| 01:00
Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram improve shooting with extra work with Pelicans Coach Fred Vinson
Go behind the scenes at Pelicans practice with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram as Pelicans assistant coach Fred Vinson works with both players to consistently improve their shooting mechanics.
| 05:31
Pelicans Practice: Lonzo Ball 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:39
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 02:36
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 03-10-20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Tuesday's practice in Sacramento.
| 03:32
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Game 64 - March 8, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 02:07
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-8-2020
Jrue Holiday talks about his 37-point performance and what the Pelicans did differently in the final minutes to get the win.
| 02:02
Nightly Notable: Jrue Holiday | March 8
Jrue Holiday scores 37 points on 13-20 shooting with 3 triples, 9 rebounds, 8 assists with a steal and balock versus Minnesota.
| 00:02
60-Second Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 victory over the Minnesota TImberwolves.
| 00:01
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107
Jrue Holiday erupts for 37 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists as New Orleans gets a victory against Minnesota, 120-107.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interviews: Alvin Gentry 3-8-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 8, 2020.
| 02:25
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Jrue Holiday at Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday speaks about the team's performance with Jen Hale following the win in Minnesota.
| 01:44
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson windmill slam
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hammers home the windmill dunk.
| 00:20
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Derrick Favors drive and-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors cuts down the lane and finishes on the dime from Lonzo Ball.
| 00:12
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday second chance buckets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the missed shot and bounces back up for the score and foul.
| 00:14
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Nicolo Melli defends the rim
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli greets Jordan McLaughlin the rim for the rejection.
| 00:19
Must-See: Lonzo Ball with two half-court lobs to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is dishing up alley-oops to Zion Williamson in Minnesota.
| 00:00
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson hits the triple
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson connects on the three-pointer against the Timberwolves.
| 00:18
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Lonzo Ball deep lob to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects with Zion Williamson on the deep lob pass.
| 00:19
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram strong drive
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes hard to the rim and picks up the bucket and-1.
| 00:22
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson slices and slams
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slices down the lane for the slam to get New Orleans on the board.
| 00:08
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
| 00:01
Pelicans at Timberwolves Highlights: Big block by Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson runs the floor and blocks Malik Beasley from behind.
| 00:00
Celebrating International Women's Day
In honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, here’s a look at how female referees and coaches from teams throughout the league have made an impact on the NBA.
| 00:01
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat - Game 63 - March 6, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:50
Pelicans Practice: Zion Williamson 03-07-20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addresses media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
| 03:09
Pelicans Halftime: Dominique Hammons - March 6, 2020 vs. Miami Heat
Dominique Hammons performed during halftime of the team’s regular-season game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2020.
| 01:26
Entertainment: Pelicans Mini Drummers performance - March 6 vs. Miami Heat
The Pelicans mini drummers performed for fans during the team's home game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2020.
| 01:35
