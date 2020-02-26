Pelicans assign Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Erie Bayhawks

The New Orleans Pelicans have assigned rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League.

Selected 17th overall out of Virginia Tech in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker, 6-5, 205, has appeared in 41 games for New Orleans, posting averages of 5.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 12.2 minutes per contest.