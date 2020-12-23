New Orleans Pelicans loge boxes provide unique seating opportunity for fans

As the 2020-21 regular season begins, there are a limited number of ways for fans to experience the excitement of the NBA in person. For supporters of the New Orleans Pelicans, however, the team is offering a variety of unique opportunities, including one-of-a-kind Loge Boxes, featuring seating for groups of four to six people.

“Our Loge Boxes are a hidden gem at the Smoothie King Center and combine two of New Orleans’ favorite things – basketball and food,” said Pelicans Director of Premium Sales & Service Matt Dixon. “You get to enjoy the game from one of the best sightlines on the baseline, in your own semi-private catered box, with the people most important to you.”

A premium location in the arena, there are a total of 16 Pelicans Loge Boxes, located in Sections 105 through 108, in baseline seating adjacent to the home team tunnel. Boxes can be purchased for single games and are also available in multi-game packages, as well as for the entire 2020-21 season. By purchasing a Loge Box, fans will enter the arena through a special entrance near their seats, take a one-level escalator and head directly to the Loge Box, allowing for optimal social distancing and safety. Loge Boxes also include food and two alcoholic beverages per person.

“I thoroughly enjoy the Loge Box because of the space it provides to host my family, friends, and/or clients," said Pelicans fan Chad Kennedy of Health & Wealth Consultants. "It's more intimate than a suite, but more social than floor seats. The icing on top is the incredible staff that takes your food and drink orders from your box so you don't miss a single dunk!"

“The Loge Box provides an intimacy not achievable anywhere else in the arena,” said Richmond Krebs of KLS Group Inc. “The space, comfort and service provided are an added bonus to making it an unbeatable experience.”