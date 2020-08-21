New Orleans Pelicans, Hancock Whitney give back to local charities

For the second straight year, the New Orleans Pelicans and Hancock Whitney have partnered to bring bank shots back to the community and benefit the charities that are important to each organization. Hancock Whitney made a $150 donation for every bank shot made at select Pelicans home games this season.

The Pelicans made 166 bank shots during the Pelicans 2019-20 season totaling $24,900. Each charity listed will receive a $5,000 check from Hancock Whitney, making the final total $40,000.

Charities benefiting from the "Bank Dem Shots" campaign are United Way, Kingsley House, KIPP, Louisiana Key Academy, St. Mary Outreach, CASA of Harrison County, Second Harvest and Son of a Saint. Each charity will receive a $5,000 check from Hancock Whitney.