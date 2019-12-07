2019-20 Game 23: Pelicans at Mavericks Postgame Quotes 12-7-19

Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry

(On his message to the team…)

“Well, the absolute obvious is that obviously we’ve got to be better than that. I don’t think we competed. When they got separation, I didn’t think we competed. I think that’s the worst thing in the world to do, [is] to stop competing. We started offensively to try to do it on our own. That doesn’t work either. We’re a pass-first team, and we started to run too much isolation stuff. So, it’s a terrible game, a poorly-played game, a poorly-coached game, [and] all of us got to take responsibility. I take as much responsibility as they do, because I’ve got to find a way to get them playing at the highest level that they can and competing and they didn’t do that.”

(On the lopsided third quarter…)

“They made shots. We turned it over. And that’s what happens when you’re playing against a good team.”

(On solving the lack of competing…)

“We’ve just got to put guys in, and find five guys that are going to compete.”

(On where the team stands after 8 straight losses…)

“I can use some choice words right now, but I’m not going to do that. But we control our own destiny. We’ve got to be the ones that compete. We’ve got to be the ones that play hard. We’ve got to be the ones that [don’t] turn it over. We’ve got to be the ones that rebound. We’ve got to find the open guy. All of those things right there. Obviously, we’re struggling right now. And to be honest with you, Zion [Williamson] is not coming in as the cavalry. We’ve got to play good basketball regardless of what he comes in and does when he’s ready to play, and it’s unacceptable the way we’re playing right now. It’s just unacceptable. To have a game like that is not what you want to do, and we’ve just got to be aware. We don’t want to become the pin cushion for the NBA – and the way we’re doing it right now that’s where we’re headed – we’ll be the pin cushion for the NBA. Everybody will come in and think they can get a win. Everybody will think at home they’re going to get a win and that’s the worst thing you can be in this league.”

Pelicans Guard JJ Redick

(On the result…)

“Not much of a message.”

(On what he expects from the rookies on the team…)

“They are all really talented with a bright future. We are really excited for them and expect them to do their jobs.”

(On if he feels like the team competed…)

“No. I don’t know.”

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

(On how team will react to the result of this game..)

“I hope that the result was pretty revealing for everybody. It is a reality check for everybody and moving forward and everyone knows that.”

(On his adjustments this season as a rookie…)

“Trying to take it for what it is, not fight it, control what you can control. It is an adjustment every game and trying to the flow and do what I can by bringing energy."

(On advice from veterans during the season…)

“There is going to be a lot of ups and downs, find the middle. You can’t be sad and hang your head after a loss like today [and] jump around and parade if you win by

20. Stay the path and try to focus on the next game”