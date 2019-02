NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 12 will now be broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans. The game will no longer be televised by TNT.

Tipoff remains scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Joel Meyers, David Wesley and Jennifer Hale will have the call with Pelicans Live pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.