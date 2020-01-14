New Orleans Pelicans and OnPath Federal Credit Union to unveil new co-branded debit card

January 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the design for the first ever Pelicans co-branded debit card. The new co-branded debit card, available today, features popular Pelicans imagery and logos. Fans can choose from four debit card designs, with previews of card designs at www.BeOnPath.org/pelsperks.

Formerly ASI Federal Credit Union, OnPath FCU underwent rebranding to better convey the organization’s goal to financially empower the community and provide (as the tagline mentions): Banking with direction. The redesign represents growth and the organization’s ability to better meet the needs of its membership and expanding footprint, while remaining inclusive of its mission, vision and the needs of a growing population.

OnPath FCU cardholders can receive a 10% discount at all Centerplate concessions located inside the Smoothie King Center during Pelicans home games and at the Pelicans team shop. In addition, cardholders will receive individual game ticket offers during the Pelicans regular season, pre-sale opportunities for concerts and behind-the-scenes access to events at the Smoothie King Center.

“2019 was a pivotal point in the history of our credit union”, stated Albert Richard, President and CEO of OnPath FCU. “We rebranded ourselves to better represent what our members and community needed from us and set our sights on bringing better experiences to our membership. As an extension of our mission to be financial advocates to our members and the community, we are proud of our continued partnership with the Pelicans and are excited to present this unique opportunity to fans across the greater New Orleans area.”

“Being able to offer our fans a tangible piece of this partnership, so that fans can feel connected to both the Pelicans and OnPath FCU was important to us,” said New Orleans Pelicans Senior Vice President of Sales Michael Stanfield. “This is an exciting opportunity for our fans to receive great benefits that will enhance their overall experience.”

Along with the co-branded debit card, the partnership provides exclusive naming rights to the OnPath FCU Club at the Smoothie King Center (formerly known as the North Club). A cornerstone of the partnership is “OnPath FCU Member Mondays”, where OnPath FCU members will have a chance to receive game tickets, early in-venue access, pre-game food & beverage in the On-Path Club and a behind-the-scenes look of the Smoothie King Center.

About OnPath Federal Credit Union

OnPath Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1961 by employees of Avondale Shipyard, Inc. as ASI Federal Credit Union. For 58 years we have served the community, bringing financial education, products and services to individuals and families across the Greater New Orleans area. Today, OnPath FCU holds more than $300M in assets, has more than 64,000 members, and offers 11 branch locations in four parishes. To learn more about OnPath Federal Credit Union visit BeOnPath.org.