New Orleans Pelicans and Jonas Valančiūnas agree to contract extension

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and center Jonas Valančiūnas have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re delighted to be able to continue our relationship with Jonas,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “His deep desire to remain here and his connection to his team, his coaches and the organization represents everything we want to build towards.”

Valančiūnas, 6-11, 265, who was acquired by New Orleans in a three-team trade with Charlotte and Memphis, appeared in 62 games (61 starts) for the Grizzlies during the 2020-21 season, averaging 17.1 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 28.3 minutes (career-high) per game while shooting a career-best 59.2 percent from the field. Drafted fifth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2011 NBA Draft, the nine-year NBA veteran has appeared in 621 career games (592 starts) with Toronto and Memphis, averaging 12.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. Valančiūnas has also appeared in 48 career playoff games (41 starts) throughout his career, averaging 12.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest