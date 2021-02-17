Pelicans Heat game time changed

NBA announces time change for Pelicans home game vs. Miami

Pelicans vs Heat game has been moved up an hour.
Posted: Feb 17, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that the Pelicans home game against the Miami HEAT on Thursday, March 4, will now tip-off at 7:30 p.m. (CST) (previously scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CST).

The contest will be televised exclusively on TNT, and aired on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

