NBA announces schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today the following schedule changes for New Orleans Pelicans games:

Saturday, February 6 vs. Memphis will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 6:00 p.m. CST)

Wednesday, February 10 at Chicago will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CST (previously 7:00 p.m. CST)

Sunday, February 14 at Detroit has been added to the First Half schedule with a 6:00 p.m. CST tip-off (previously part of the Second Half schedule)

The Pelicans game at Detroit (2/14) will be televised by FOX Sports New Orleans and aired on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.